Russia attacked Kherson Oblast 62 times over the past day, killing one, injuring seven

On the anniversary of its liberation from Russia, the Ukrainian city of Kherson endured over 20 attacks.
byMaria Tril
12/11/2023
1 minute read
Kherson, library destroyed by Russian shelling on 12 November 2023. Credit: Kherson Oblast head Oleksandr Prokudin via Telegram
Russia launched 62 attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day, killing one civilian, and injuring five, Kherson Oblast head Oleksandr Produkin said on 12 November.

Prokudin said Russian forces used artillery barrages, mortar fire, tanks, grenades, drones and missiles to attack the oblast.

Over the past day, Kherson endured 22 of the attacks, including an overnight missile strike on the first anniversary of its liberation from Russian occupation, which was on 11 November 2022.

Just a year ago on Nov. 11, Ukrainian forces succeeded in liberating Kherson and other areas west of the Dnipro River. Since then, Russian troops on the east bank have persistently attacked the liberated zone, causing daily casualties and infrastructure damage.

Produkin also reported that one of the attacks against Kherson hit a regional library, damaging the building on the morning of 12 November. The oblast prosecutor’s office said the library was likely struck by a missile launched from a Russian Su-35 fighter jet.

