Train hit by Russian shell in Kherson yesterday arrives in Lviv without delay

Crew of Ukrzaliznytsia's train that came under Russian shelling in Kherson on 3 May after their arrival in Lviv on 4 May. Photo via UNIAN

Ukrzaliznytsia’s train #109, which came under Russian shelling at the Kherson station on 3 May, has arrived in Lviv without delay and was welcomed by rail workers and local residents, UNIAN reports.

According to one of the train conductors, he came out from the shelter onto the platform after the shelling and saw a carriage covered in smoke. Next to it, the police were already putting a tourniquet on the wounded conductor Roman.

The train crew acted quickly, moving two low-mobility passengers from the evacuation carriage to shelters a few minutes before the hit, and then they promptly detached the burning carriage from the train, boarded the passengers, and departed the station with a delay of only 14 minutes, despite the chaos and air-raid alarm.

The injured conductor Roman has already been discharged from Kherson hospital and returned to his hometown of Mykolaiv. His condition is stable.

Multiple Russian artillery attacks against Kherson city and oblast carried out on 3 May killed 23, and injured 46 civilians.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Kherson, Ukrzaliznytsia