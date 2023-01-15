Russian troops target rehabilitation center for children, residential buildings in Kherson

On 15 January, seven Ukrainian civilians in Kherson were hospitalized after the Russian Army targeted the Red Cross office, a rehabilitation center for children, and residential buildings, informed Head of Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych.
Also, the invaders shelled critical civilian infrastructure objects and private houses, and a student dormitory.
“In December 2022, Viktoria Yaryshko, a volunteer and member of the Red Cross rapid response unit was killed in Russian shelling of the same building (of the Red Cross office). The attack of the enemy was deliberate,” Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko added.
Tags: Kherson, Russia, Russian troops, Ukraine