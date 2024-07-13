Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine urges international media to use additional context when citing claims of Russia’s officials amid Kyiv and Cherkasy dams threats

On 12 July, Maria Zakharova claimed that Ukraine was planning to destroy key dams and infrastructure to blame Russia. Ukraine firmly denies these accusations.
byOlena Mukhina
13/07/2024
2 minute read
The Breached Kakhovka Dam. Photo: Energoatom’s Telegram channel
Ukraine urges international media to use additional context when citing claims of Russia’s officials amid Kyiv and Cherkasy dams threats

Ukraine says it categorically denies Russia’s latest accusations of its authorities allegedly preparing to destroy the dams of the Kyiv hydroelectric power station, the Kaniv reservoir, or other infrastructure in order to allegedly blame Russia.

On 12 July, Maria Zakharova, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, claimed that Ukraine was allegedly planning to blow up the dams and then accuse Russia of the attacks.

“There can be no realistic purpose or motive for Ukraine to destroy its own infrastructure or endanger its own people. As for ‘putting the blame on Russia,’ the Russian regime is doing a good job of that with its own war crimes. Russia’s barbaric missile strike on children in Ukraine’s main children’s hospital, Okhmatdyt, speaks for itself,” the Ukrainian ministry emphasized.

Its statement said that Russia is the only reason for such threats to civilians in Ukraine, and if such catastrophes take place, only the aggressor state will be responsible for those actions.

“Moscow’s real purpose in making such statements is to intimidate Ukrainian society and mislead the international community and the media. Russia has demonstrated this strategy many times before accusing others of what it does or plans to do. Russia’s latest fantasies about the Dnipro dams are a reason for the international community to monitor Russia’s actions even more vigilantly,the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stressed. 

It also recalled that Russia’s occupational forces had already destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in 2023, which led to numerous civilian casualties and an environmental disaster in Europe. Then, Moscow also attempted to shift the blame on Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, many foreign media outlets then unknowingly played along with Russian propaganda by spreading the news with headlines about Ukraine and Russia allegedly ‘blaming each other,'” said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

It urged international media not to quote “Russian speakers without additional information about their previous history of lies and not to equate Ukrainian and Russian statements.”

“A professional approach to quoting professional Russian liars is to provide context, not simply paraphrase their words,” its statement concluded.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts