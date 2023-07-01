Japan sends 430 generators to Kherson Oblast after Nova Kakhovka dam destruction

The aftermath of Russian attack on Nova Kakhovka Power Plant. Source: Tsaplienko

Japan has provided 430 generators to Kherson Oblast after Russian troops blew up a Nova Kakhovka dam, causing a major flood in the region.

The equipment has been delivered to Ukraine through the United Nations Development Programme, said the Ministry for the Restoration of Ukraine.

“The generators provided by our partners will be immediately delivered to hromadas (units of administrative division in Ukraine) for prompt restoration of essential services to residents. I thank the partners from the UN Development Programme and the Japanese government for their critically necessary and quick assistance,” said a Deputy Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, Anna Yurchenko.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, on 1 July, 18 settlements in Kherson Oblast remained flooded due to the dam destruction.

Tags: dam, Kherson, Nova Kakhovka