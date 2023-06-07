Russians blew up Kakhovka Dam using explosives planted there last fall – Danilov

Flooded riverside neighborhoods in Kherson City. Photo: Source.
Russian forces deliberately blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant likely on instructions from the Kremlin, Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, told Radio Liberty.
“The dam was blown up by Russian terrorists with explosives that were planted in advance in September-October last year, most likely on Moscow’s instructions, all this happened yesterday [on 6 June]. The command for this terrorist act was given from the Kremlin, from Putin’s office. Such instructions are not given at other levels. It’s not the level of a battalion, a division, it’s not even the situation level related to [Russian Defense minister] Shoigu,” Danilov said.
Before the explosion, according to Danilov, Russian troops raised the water level at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant that they controlled.
“They all expect our counteroffensive. Moreover, they raised the level as much as possible. It was 18.16 meters, they raised it to more than 19 meters. They deliberately accumulated it to create more damage by the explosion,” says the NSDC Secretary.
Although the destruction of the hydroelectric power plant may affect the operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the situation there will be stable for the next four months, according to Danilov.
Read also:
- Flood waters to rise another meter within 20 hours if Kakhovka Dam keeps deteriorating – authorities
- Kakhovka Reservoir water level dropped by about 2.5 meters over past day – Ukrhydroenergo
- Kakhovka dam to deteriorate further over next days, causing additional flooding – UK intel
- Russian troops blow up dam of Kakhovka HPP, unleashing environmental disaster (UPDATING)
Tags: Kakhovka Dam, Kakhovka HPP, NSDC