Russian troops loot flooded Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, mayor says

According to Mayor Yevhen Ryshchuk, in the occupied Oleshky administrative unit, Russian troops are taking away private cars, storming into houses, and stealing the property of local residents, UkrInform reported.

In addition, the occupiers stole a boat of volunteers and used it to transfer looted things from the city instead of helping people trapped in their homes due to the flood caused by the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

Tags: Kakhovka