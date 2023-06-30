Kakhovka Dam destruction direct losses amounted to USD 2 bn for Ukraine

Breached Kakhovka Dam. Photo: Energoatom's Telegram channel
Ukraine has suffered direct losses of at least $2 billion due to the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power plant by Russian forces on 6 June, Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy reported, referring to an initial assessment by the KSE Institute of the Kyiv School of Economics. Indirect losses are much higher.
The environmental losses alone reached $1.5 billion, housing losses are estimated at $950 million, and the energy sector has lost $624 million. The construction of a new hydroelectric power plant will cost about $1 billion. Among the indirect agricultural losses is the destruction of the region’s irrigation system.
“Providing the affected regions with drinking water remains a priority. Thus, the Budget Committee has approved the allocation of $41 million (UAH 1.5 billion) for the construction of main water pipelines,” Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko.
The KSE Institute stated that it is only an initial analysis within the framework of the “Russia Will Pay” project, and the additional damage is still being recorded.
