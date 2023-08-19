Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine receives USD 3,5 million for flood relief efforts after Kakhovka dam destruction

byOlena Mukhina
19/08/2023
Kakhovka dam destruction
Ukrainian rescuers evacuate civilians and pets in the Kherson Oblast following the Kakhovka dam destruction. Credit: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.
Ukraine has received over $3,5 million in aid from its partners for flood relief efforts after Russian troops destroyed the Kakhovka dam in the southern part of the country, said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

The minister explained that the assistance helped Ukraine evacuate civilians, pump water from flooded buildings, provide people with drinking water and restore the electricity supply, and eliminate the consequences of Russian missile strikes.

“As a result of the attack, 11 spans of the upper part of the dam out of 28 were destroyed. Also, 150 tons of oil from the power plant leaked into the water. The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is beyond restoration,” he emphasized.

After the destruction of the dam, 700,000 Ukrainians were left without drinking water. The Ministry of Internal Affairs organized the delivery of water to the affected areas using 75 units of equipment.

