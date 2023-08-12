MoD: Ukraine not yet secured bridgehead on Kherson’s Dnipro left bank, counter-battery fire tasks underway

After videos emerged showing Ukrainian troops on the Russian-controlled left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar denied that a bridgehead had been secured, saying that the military is focused on counter-battery fire, although “certain units completed certain tasks.”

Maliar wrote on Telegram on 12 August:

“The expert excitement around the left bank in Kherson Oblast has begun again. There is no reason for the hype. I have just returned from those places. In order to land there, not to be destroyed, and to gain a foothold, we need to clear the territory and drive the enemy back. We are sparing people, so we are working in a counter-battery manner. Yes, certain units have completed a certain task there.”

Ukrainian forces carry out regular operations on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast, however, no large-scale landing operation has taken place yet.

