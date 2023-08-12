Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

MoD: Ukraine not yet secured bridgehead on Kherson’s Dnipro left bank, counter-battery fire tasks underway

A Ukrainian Defense Minister official denied expert suggestions that the Ukrainian troops might have established a bridgehead on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast.
byYuri Zoria
12/08/2023
1 minute read
Situation in Kherson Oblast as of 12 August 2023 according to the Deepstatemap project.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



After videos emerged showing Ukrainian troops on the Russian-controlled left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar denied that a bridgehead had been secured, saying that the military is focused on counter-battery fire, although “certain units completed certain tasks.”

Maliar wrote on Telegram on 12 August:

“The expert excitement around the left bank in Kherson Oblast has begun again. There is no reason for the hype. I have just returned from those places. In order to land there, not to be destroyed, and to gain a foothold, we need to clear the territory and drive the enemy back. We are sparing people, so we are working in a counter-battery manner. Yes, certain units have completed a certain task there.”

Ukrainian forces carry out regular operations on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast, however, no large-scale landing operation has taken place yet.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts