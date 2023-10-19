Scholz backs EU financial aid to Ukraine, calls out Putin’s hypocrisy over Gaza and Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has made a compelling address to the German parliament on 19 October, reiterating the indispensability of European financial assistance for Ukraine. He emphasized that the European nations must jointly undertake the responsibility to ensure Ukraine’s financial stability.

DW reports that Scholz reiterated the importance of financial aid for Ukraine, saying:

“We have a clear stance here: This aid for Ukraine, for the financial stability of the country, we will have to provide this jointly as Europeans,” Scholz told the German parliament, adding, however, that such aid was not a long-term solution and “this cannot all be solved with additional funds.”