Scholz backs EU financial aid to Ukraine, calls out Putin’s hypocrisy over Gaza and Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has made a compelling address to the German parliament on 19 October, reiterating the indispensability of European financial assistance for Ukraine. He emphasized that the European nations must jointly undertake the responsibility to ensure Ukraine’s financial stability.
DW reports that Scholz reiterated the importance of financial aid for Ukraine, saying:
“We have a clear stance here: This aid for Ukraine, for the financial stability of the country, we will have to provide this jointly as Europeans,” Scholz told the German parliament, adding, however, that such aid was not a long-term solution and “this cannot all be solved with additional funds.”
Furthermore, Chancellor Scholz didn’t mince words when it came to criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s double standards on conflicts. Scholz voiced his frustration over Putin condemning the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza while himself presiding over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which thousands of Ukrainian civilians were killed.
“It makes me more than furious to hear the Russian president repeatedly warning that there could be civilian casualties from an armed conflict,” Scholz told MPs, adding, “It doesn’t get more cynical than that.”
Rheinmetall receives "mid-triple-digit million euro" order for artillery ammo for Ukraine
