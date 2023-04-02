Hungarian deputy foreign minister reassured of no discrimination in Zakarpattia

The Head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, Viktor Mykyta and Levente Magyar, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary/ Source: Facebook, Viktor Mykyta

Levente Magyar, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary arrived on a working visit to the Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine on Sunday. Levente Magyar delivered humanitarian aid and met with the Head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, Viktor Mykyta, as reported by European Pravda, referencing Hungarian media Origo and Victor Mykyta in a Facebook communique.

During his visit to Uzhhorod, Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Magyar announced the transfer of the first portion of 14 city buses. The Hungarian city of Veszprém donated the buses as humanitarian aid to Ukraine. While one bus will remain in Zakarpattia, the remaining busses will be delivered to other oblasts of Ukraine.

Levente Magyar also addressed the issue of the language of education, which has disrupted “friendly relations between our countries” in recent years, and he expressed hope that Kyiv “will have understanding and good intentions to reach, if not a full-fledged, then a conciliatory solution sooner or later.” In addition, the Hungarian official decided to emphasize that Budapest provides substantial humanitarian aid to Ukraine “despite the impression that certain elements are attempting to create.”

Viktor Mykyta thanked Levente Magyar for his support of EU sanctions against Russia and condemnation of the invasion of Russian troops. Additionally, they discussed national communities in Zakarpattia.

“There is no discrimination, the state cares about the representatives of all national communities living in Zakarpattia, and they are fully supported by the local authorities and represented at all levels. This was emphasized publicly by members of the Hungarian community. The position of the Romanian community in Zakarpattia is identical,” emphasized Vikto Mykyta.

According to Mykyta, the representatives of the Hungarian community defend Ukraine against Russian aggression and provide humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, some “provocateurs left their community in the early days of the war and fled abroad.”

“Everything else consists of manipulations and provocations designed to destabilize the social situation in the oblast and obstruct Ukraine’s European integration,” added Mykyta.



The Hungarian side has previously raised the issue of alleged violations of Hungarians’ rights. In particular, Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, stated in an interview last year that if there were no changes by Ukraine in its policy toward the Hungarian minority, the Hungarian government would be limited in supporting Kyiv in the war.

The Foreign Ministry labeled Szijjártó’s statements as “far-fetched and politicized” at the time.

