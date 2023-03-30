Peace requires Russian troops’ withdrawal from Ukraine – Hungarian President

Hungarian President Novák voiced support for a peace plan for Ukraine, not including a Russian victory and based on "realistic goals"/ Source: slovoidilo.ua

Hungarian President Katalin Novák voiced support for a peace plan for Ukraine that does not include a Russian victory and is based on “realistic goals” at a joint press conference with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the visit to Ankara, as reported by HVG, Hungarian economic and political weekly.

Hungarian President Novák emphasized that Russia must also withdraw its troops from Ukraine, stating “We need a peace plan that does not entail a victory for Russia, but at the same time provides for fair and realistic goals. Our common goal is for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.”

President Novák thanked President Erdoğan for the mediating role between Ukraine and Russia.

In addition, Novák reiterated Hungary’s condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s aggression and its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and listed five points for “the ultimate goal” – peace: a common will an escalation prevention to settle down the tensions to sit down at the negotiating table a peace plan that does not involve a victory for Russia

It is important to note that other Hungarian officials previously have taken a less categorical and more cautious approach to the achievement of peace in Ukraine.

