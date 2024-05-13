Eng
Top brass change for Ukraine’s Kharkiv contingent amid Russia’s offensive on the region

Ukraine’s Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapatyi appointed new commander of “Kharkiv” operational forces, replacing Yurii Halushkin, amid Russian troops’ offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast, RBC Ukraine says.
byYuri Zoria
13/05/2024
2 minute read
Photo: facebook.com/MinistryofDefence.UA
Ukrainian Army’s Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapatyi. Photo: facebook.com/MinistryofDefence.UA
In the context of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast’s north, Mykhailo Drapatyi has replaced Yurii Halushkin as commander of the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Grouping of Troops (OTUV), according to RBC-Ukraine citing the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops (OSUV).

During the night leading into 10 May, the Russians launched a new offensive wave on the Kharkiv front. The occupiers attempted to break through the Ukrainian defensive line with the support of armored vehicles. In response, the Ukrainian Armed Forces dispatched reserve units to the area. The Russians have managed to seize several border villages and are trying to capture the town of Vovchansk.

According to the decision of the military leadership, Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapatyi was appointed commander of the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group of Troops (OTG) on 11 May,” the Khortytsia OSUV told the publication.

At the same time, Drapatyi also remains the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Grouping of Troops (OTUV), a unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces, was formed during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, is part of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, and participated in the Kharkiv counteroffensive earlier in the war.

At the beginning of April 2024, General Yurii Halushkin became the commander of the Kharkiv military-territorial unit, replacing Andrii Hrytskov.

Mykhailo Drapatyi, initially commander of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, entered Mariupol in May 2014 to support units countering terrorist attacks. He attended the National Defense University of Ukraine in 2014, later returning to the ATO zone and advancing to command positions, including the 58th Separate Motorized Brigade. In 2019, he was promoted to colonel and by 2024, had led the “Kherson” operational group, playing a key role in liberating the right bank of Kherson Oblast.

