Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

German government reiterates opposition to NATO no-fly zone over Ukraine

Despite recent appeals by German politicians, the government reiterates opposition to a NATO no-fly zone over Ukraine, citing previous alliance denial.
byYuri Zoria
13/05/2024
2 minute read
Aftermath of missile debris crash in Kyiv on 21 March 2024. Photo: KMVA
German government reiterates opposition to NATO no-fly zone over Ukraine

Despite recent calls by some German politicians for a NATO-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine, a German government spokesperson has reaffirmed that Germany’s position remains unchanged, as the alliance had previously denied such a request, according to Reuters as cited by Sky News.

German politicians consider the use of NATO’s air defense systems stationed in Poland and Romania to protect the skies over Western Ukraine from Russian drone attacks. This initiative aims to create a safe zone extending up to 70 kilometers into Ukrainian territory, potentially relieving pressure on Ukraine’s own air defense resources, allowing them to focus on other critical areas along the front. The initiative is reportedly backed by various members of Germany’s ruling parties, including the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens.

Commenting on the discussions, the German government’s spokesperson noted:

We rejected that at the time and I think the same applies to the different requests that are now being made,” the spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

Back on 4 March 2022, days into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, NATO declared its decision against implementing a no-fly zone in Ukraine, with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg stating that NATO’s responsibility was “to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine.” To which Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded that values of “security guarantees and promises, determination of alliances” seemed dead to NATO.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts