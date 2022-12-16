Hungary freezes Russian assets worth €870 million

Victor Orban of Hungary and Putin/ Source: Facebook, Dennis Gray Doss

European Pravda reports, citing the Hungarian newspaper Népszava, that Hungary has frozen approximately Ft350 billion (€870 million) worth of Russian assets, as of 25 November. According to a recent evaluation by the European Commission. It is a giant leap.

Népszava notes this is noteworthy, even in comparison to other European countries, especially before the November evaluation. Budapest had reported the seizure of merely about Ft1.2 million (€3,000) of Russian assets to Brussels before November, which seemed a meager amount.

November’s discovery of the sizeable, sanctioned assets in Hungary, as Viktor Orban’s government’s fight for EU funding with Brussels was intensifying, may have just been a coincidence, but it is remarkable.

Local authorities in Italy, Germany, and Austria have frozen approximately €2.3 billion, €2.2 billion, and €1.8 billion of Russian and partially Belarusian assets, respectively, according to the most recent data. In the meantime, it stands at €11.3 million in Bulgaria, €10.8 million in the Czech Republic, and €4.9 million in Slovakia.

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Belarus, Russia, Russia-Hungary relations, Russian assets