Latvia strengthens border control over goods from Russia and Belarus

Stricter inspections of imports from Russia and Belarus will be implemented until February 2025.
byMaria Tril
25/08/2024
1 minute read
Latvian flag, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Latvian flag, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Latvia’s Food and Veterinary Service (FVS) will implement enhanced controls on various Russian and Belarusian goods at border checkpoints starting 25 August, Delfi reports.

The enhanced border checks in Latvia, following similar measures in Estonia, indicate a growing trend among EU member states to scrutinize imports from Russia and Belarus, two countries closely aligned against Ukraine in the ongoing war.

According to the FVS, the intensified inspections aim to “limit risks to human and animal health, as well as, in the case of genetically modified organisms, to the environment. “

The chief food and veterinary inspector decided to strengthen controls by order based on an assessment of control results from 1 April to 31 July.

These results indicated that “shipments of food and feed of Russian and Belarusian origin continue to arrive for control, while concerns about their safety persist, especially at the beginning of the new harvest season,” the service stated.

The enhanced control measures will remain in effect until 23 February 2025.

This move follows Estonia’s introduction of increased customs control on its border with Russia on 8 August.

The new measures apply to all border crossings on the Russian-Estonian border – in Narva, Luhamaa, and Koidula.

