Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Wagner Group takes up “convenient for provocations” positions near Lithuanian border – Lithuanian President

byIryna Voichuk
03/08/2023
1 minute read
wagner belarus
Wagner mercenaries train soldiers in the town of Osipovichi, Belarus.. Credit: Reuters
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Wagner Group mercenaries take up positions in Belarus’ Grodno Oblast near the Lithuanian border, LRT reported, citing Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

On 3 August, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the Polish side, discussing the relocation of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus.

“Some Wagner fighters are close to our border, having taken up positions in the Grodno region, which means that this situation is very convenient for provocations both on the Polish-Belarusian and Lithuanian-Belarusian borders,” Nausėda said.

According to Nausėda, Lithuania has already taken steps to strengthen border security, and these measures include updating plans for deploying the military.

Lithuanian President emphasized the need for clear algorithms of action in case of crisis, including closing the border with Belarus.

But this should be done in a coordinated way between Poland, Lithuania and Latvia,” Nausėda added.

According to the president, any hostile actions by the Wagner Group would be considered actions taken by Russia

On 29 July, Morawiecki said over 100 mercenaries had moved close to the Suwalki Gap.

Polish PM: Wagner group’s movement to Suwalki Gap step towards hybrid attack

On 1 August, two Belarusian helicopters violated Polish airspace at the eastern border.

Belarus helicopters violate Polish airspace

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts