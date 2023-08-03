Wagner Group takes up “convenient for provocations” positions near Lithuanian border – Lithuanian President

Wagner Group mercenaries take up positions in Belarus’ Grodno Oblast near the Lithuanian border, LRT reported, citing Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

On 3 August, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the Polish side, discussing the relocation of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus.

“Some Wagner fighters are close to our border, having taken up positions in the Grodno region, which means that this situation is very convenient for provocations both on the Polish-Belarusian and Lithuanian-Belarusian borders,” Nausėda said.

According to Nausėda, Lithuania has already taken steps to strengthen border security, and these measures include updating plans for deploying the military.

Lithuanian President emphasized the need for clear algorithms of action in case of crisis, including closing the border with Belarus.

“But this should be done in a coordinated way between Poland, Lithuania and Latvia,” Nausėda added.

According to the president, any hostile actions by the Wagner Group would be considered actions taken by Russia

On 29 July, Morawiecki said over 100 mercenaries had moved close to the Suwalki Gap.

On 1 August, two Belarusian helicopters violated Polish airspace at the eastern border.

