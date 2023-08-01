Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Belarus helicopters violate Polish airspace

byOrysia Hrudka
01/08/2023
On August 1, 2023, two Belarusian helicopters violated Polish airspace while conducting training near the border.

The helicopters crossed the border at a very low altitude near the Białowieża region, making it difficult for radar systems to detect the intrusion. Consequently, the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland stated in a morning communication that no violation of Polish airspace was detected by their radar systems. The Belarusian side had previously informed Poland about the training activities. In response to these developments on the Polish-Belarusian border, Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish Minister of National Defense and Chairman of the Committee for National Security and Defense, convened a meeting of the Committee to clarify the situation.

Błaszczak has ordered an increase in the number of troops stationed at the border and the allocation of additional resources, including combat helicopters, to enhance border security.

NATO has been notified about the incident.

Additionally, the Committee has decided to summon the charge d’affaires of Belarus to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs for an explanation of the event. It stressed that Russia and Belarus have recently intensified hybrid actions against Poland.

