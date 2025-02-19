Lithuanian artist pays “homage” to Putin (photos)

Lithuanian sculptor Martynas Gaubas presented the world with the sculpture “Putin-Khuylo”

It’s described as a piece of art, presenting the Russian ruler as a male genital organ. The sculpture was shown on the streets of the city of Kaunas

“Boo, scared? Don’t be afraid! I’m a friend! I won’t hurt you! Come here, sit next to me. Look into my eyes. Can you see me? I can see you too! Let’s look at each other until our eyes get tired. Don’t you want to? Why? Is something wrong?” the sculpture is “asking” its viewers.

The Russian public already reacted to the installation with some Telegram channels expressing outrage at the artist’s overt mockery of their ruler.