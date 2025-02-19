Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Lithuanian artist pays “homage” to Putin (photos)

byLesia Dubenko
19/02/2025
1 minute read
Lithuanian sculptor Martynas Gaubas presented the world with the sculpture "Putin-Khuylo"
Martynas Gaubas and the sculpture “Putin-Khuylo”/ SVTV NEWS
Lithuanian artist pays “homage” to Putin (photos)

Lithuanian sculptor Martynas Gaubas presented the world with the sculpturePutin-Khuylo”

It’s described as a piece of art, presenting the Russian ruler as a male genital organ. The sculpture was shown on the streets of the city of Kaunas

Boo, scared? Don’t be afraid! I’m a friend! I won’t hurt you! Come here, sit next to me. Look into my eyes. Can you see me? I can see you too! Let’s look at each other until our eyes get tired. Don’t you want to? Why? Is something wrong?” the sculpture is “asking” its viewers.

The Russian public already reacted to the installation with some Telegram channels expressing outrage at the artist’s overt mockery of their ruler.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts