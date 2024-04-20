Lithuania transfers L-39 attack aircraft to Ukraine

As reported by European Pravda, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced the transfer of a new military aid package to Ukraine on Saturday, April 20. According to the ministry, the equipment has already arrived in Ukraine.

🇱🇹🇺🇦Today, another shipment of Lithuanian military aid reached Ukraine. We delivered a disassembled light attack aircraft L-39ZA "Albatros" to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. L-39ZA "Albatros" was used in @LTU_Army to train fighter control officers, ensuring pilots' combat readiness. pic.twitter.com/sS3STsu8N2 — Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) April 20, 2024

“We handed over the L-39ZA Albatros light attack aircraft in disassembled form to the Ukrainian armed forces,” the statement said.

As noted in the defense department, this attack aircraft was used in the Lithuanian Army to train fighter control officers who ensure the combat readiness of pilots.

Western countries need to stay focused

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed concern that Western countries were losing focus from Ukraine.

“I am concerned that we are losing focus on Ukraine. Last week, I met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vilnius and he told me that Ukraine has an urgent need for air defense systems, artillery shells, and missiles,” the Lithuanian president said.

In addition, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis noted the need to provide Ukraine with funds to strengthen its air defense.

“The West’s fear of escalating the situation by providing Ukraine with air defense equipment will allow Russia to use such hesitations in its favor,” the Lithuanian minister said.

