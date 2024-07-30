Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine claims successful strike on Russian strategic bombers

Ukrainian intelligence claims two Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers were damaged in an explosion at the Olenya airfield in Russia’s Murmansk region on 25 July.
byMaria Tril
30/07/2024
2 minute read
Russian bomber Tu-22M3. Credit: open sources
Ukraine claims successful strike on Russian strategic bombers

Ukraine’s military intelligence has claimed that two Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers were damaged in an explosion at the Olenya airfield in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, told Radio Liberty that the explosion occurred above the aircraft’s location.

“I can report that two Tu-22M3 aircraft were damaged. The specific tail numbers are Aircraft No. 33 and No. 31. Aircraft No. 33 has punctures in the upper part of the fuselage. Aircraft No. 31 also has certain damages,” Yusov said.

According to Yusov, repairing these aircraft could take Russia several months. He also said that the air raid alert system at the airfield did not activate during the attack.

Yusov provided more details about the timing of the incident, stating it occurred on 25 July 2024 at approximately 3:47 pm. This information was reportedly verified before being released.

When questioned about satellite images that reportedly showed no signs of a Ukrainian strike on the strategic air base, Yusov responded that satellite imagery is “not the only source of information to rely on.” He emphasized that the information about the incident has been confirmed from various sources.

The Ukrainian intelligence representative neither confirmed nor denied Ukraine’s involvement in the attack. However, on 28 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indirectly mentioned the strike on the Olenya airfield in a video address, praising the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Security Service of Ukraine for their long-range capabilities.

This incident is part of a series of attacks on Russian military airfields since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. One of the most notable strikes occurred on 5 December 2022, when drones targeted the Engels-2 strategic military airfield, damaging several Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!