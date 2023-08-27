Lithuania’s PM: Putin’s prolonged depletion strategy in Ukraine aims to weaken support

Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has a goal to exhaust Ukraine, aiming to tire out the countries that are assisting Ukraine in its struggle.

“For now, it seems that Putin’s strategy is an exhausting war, prolonged depletion,” the Prime Minister remarked during the “Exactly!” discussion festival.

She pointed out that through this strategy, an attempt will be made to negatively impact the pace and scope of aid provided to Ukraine.

“Subsequently, political parties will emerge that will completely cease supporting Ukraine. I see such a real possibility,” Šimonytė noted.

On the eve, the Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, Oleksiy Makeyev, attributed the delays in supplying Western weaponry to Ukraine as the reason why the current counteroffensive by the Armed Forces does not meet expectations in terms of speed.