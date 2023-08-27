Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Lithuania’s PM: Putin’s prolonged depletion strategy in Ukraine aims to weaken support

byOrysia Hrudka
27/08/2023
1 minute read
Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė. ELTA / Marius Morkevičius
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has a goal to exhaust Ukraine, aiming to tire out the countries that are assisting Ukraine in its struggle.

“For now, it seems that Putin’s strategy is an exhausting war, prolonged depletion,” the Prime Minister remarked during the “Exactly!” discussion festival.

She pointed out that through this strategy, an attempt will be made to negatively impact the pace and scope of aid provided to Ukraine.

“Subsequently, political parties will emerge that will completely cease supporting Ukraine. I see such a real possibility,” Šimonytė noted.

On the eve, the Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, Oleksiy Makeyev, attributed the delays in supplying Western weaponry to Ukraine as the reason why the current counteroffensive by the Armed Forces does not meet expectations in terms of speed.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts