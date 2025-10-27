Support us on Patreon
Vilnius Airport shuts for fourth time in a week after Belarus balloon threat — border with Belarus now closed indefinitely

Lithuanian officials blame Belarus for recurring hybrid attacks using balloons, prompting repeated airport shutdowns and coordination with NATO allies.
27/10/2025
Lithuania shut down Vilnius Airport for the fourth time in a week after a new wave of suspicious balloon incursions. Authorities blame Belarus for repeated airspace violations and smuggling attempts, triggering serious national security responses. In response, Vilnius indefinitely closed two Belarus border crossings.

This comes amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and follows a recent wave of provocations in European Union airspace — including combat drones entering Poland and Romania, Russian military aircraft violating Estonian airspace, and multiple drone sightings over military sites and airports across Europe, which triggered temporary airport closures. Belarus, ruled by dictator Aliaksandr Lukashenka, functions as a de facto client state of Russia.

Fourth airport shutdown over Belarus-linked balloons

At 9:42 p.m. on 26 October, Vilnius Airport suspended air traffic due to balloons flying toward its airspace. According to Vilnius Airport, the closure lasted until 4:30 a.m. the next morning and affected 47 flights — 13 were cancelled, 14 diverted, and 20 delayed.

The airport warned of further delays due to crew and aircraft rotation issues. Passengers with cancelled flights were told not to come to the airport and to contact their airlines for alternatives. Airlines were instructed to provide full details on next steps.

This was the fourth such disruption within a week. Similar balloon-related incidents shut down air traffic on 22, 24, and 25 October. According to Liga, the balloons are used to smuggle contraband from Belarus.

Lithuania accuses Belarus of using meteorological balloons for smuggling and destabilization. Officials believe the incidents form part of a deliberate pattern targeting the country’s airspace and borders.

Border crossings closed indefinitely

At 10:10 p.m. the same evening, Lithuania closed the Medininkai and Šalčininkai border checkpoints. The State Border Guard Service (VSAT) reported the halt in the movement of vehicles and individuals following new balloon incursions from Belarus, according to LRT.

Interior Minister Vladislavas Kondratovičius announced on Facebook that the closure would remain in place until a separate decision by the National Security Commission. He called the move essential to safeguard national security and resist hybrid threats.

Kondratovičius said the Belarusian regime continues to pressure Lithuania by testing the state’s resilience and institutional readiness. He added that Lithuania is working with EU and NATO partners to improve airspace and border security, implement new tech measures, and strengthen hybrid threat response.

