Munich Airport shuts twice in one night—security reports drones, police find nothing

A new wave of drone-related airport disruptions hit Germany's Bavaria last night, AP reports on 19 October. Munich Airport temporarily shut down twice after staff reported suspicious flying objects over the runways.

The incident at Munich comes amid a broader pattern of aerial provocations across the European Union. The sightings near airports and military sites have continued for weeks. They followed a string of Russian military provocations. Russian combat drones previously entered Polish and Romanian airspace. Russian warplanes also violated Estonian airspace, while military aviation activity increased over the Baltic Sea.

Ukraine earlier stated that Russia launched drones, disrupting the operations of airports, from shadow fleet ships navigating the Baltic. Munich, however, is located about 650 kilometers from the northern seas and roughly 290 kilometers from the nearest southern coast, making a launch from the sea highly improbable.

Multiple drone sightings trigger shutdown

AP reported, citing Germany's federal police, Munich Airport — one of Germany’s largest — closed its airspace late Saturday after drones were reportedly spotted near flight paths. “Suspicious observations” were made around 10 p.m. for about 30 minutes, and again around 11 p.m. for another half-hour. Witnesses included airport employees and security personnel, the police and the airport said.

Federal police immediately launched a search operation but found no drones or suspicious individuals in the surrounding area. By midnight, authorities reopened the airport. The airport today that normal operations resumed this morning.

The impact on flights was limited. The airport confirmed that three incoming flights had to be diverted — two of which later landed in Munich — and one departure was canceled.

Third incident this month

This was not the first drone-related disruption at Munich Airport. Earlier in October, the airport shut down twice in 24 hours due to similar drone reports. That incident affected thousands of passengers and caused widespread travel delays.