Czech army confirms drone sightings over its facilities amid escalating drone activity across Europe

Unidentified drones have been detected over undisclosed Czech military bases, prompting heightened readiness by the armed forces. iDNES.cz reports that the Czech army says it is prepared to jam or destroy intruding drones, as similar incidents emerge across Europe.

This follows recent Russian military aircraft provocations in and near NATO airspace, as well as multiple reports of drone sightings across Europe — including in Germany, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium — over military facilities, civilian airports, and government buildings. Russia’s involvement is suspected behind these activities, while Moscow continues to enjoy plausible deniability, as it has during all of its past sabotage and military operations.

Czech army confirms increased drone activity

Czech military spokesperson Magdalena Dvořáková said the number of drone incidents over Czech military sites is growing. Most cases appear to stem from ignorance of the law or mishandling by amateur drone pilots and are treated as routine violations. However, Dvořáková confirmed the army’s full capability to detect, identify, and neutralize drones, including through electromagnetic jamming or kinetic force.

She stated that no types of drones currently seen over German territory have been recorded in Czechia, but additional measures are underway to enhance detection around military zones. Earlier, German media reported the sighting of military reconnaissance drones.

The Czech army announced on X that it is investigating all such overflights.

Information sharing within NATO underway

Zdeňka Sobarňa Košvancová, spokesperson for the Czech General Staff, told Echo24 that the Czech army has documented drone activity specifically over military infrastructure. She said the list of affected sites remains classified. She confirmed that Czech forces are sharing intelligence on the threat with alliance partners, though those details are also restricted.

“This can be either non-lethal – electromagnetic interference (jamming), or lethal – neutralization by kinetic force,” she added.

Dvořáková noted that any choice between jamming or shooting down a drone depends on legal parameters and the risk of collateral damage. The use of Czech armed forces on national territory is governed by law.

Interior Ministry outlines domestic response

Czech Interior Ministry spokesperson Hana Malá said that Czech authorities are cooperating with foreign partners to strengthen resilience to such incidents. She added that Czechia has an airspace protection system led by the army, which would respond appropriately based on the level of threat. Malá also said both the national police and military police have the authority to intervene.