Lithuania declares Russia’s Wagner a terrorist organization

On March 14, the Lithuanian Seimas adopted a resolution stating that the Russian private military company “Wagner” is a terrorist organization, and its members and hires pose a threat to the security of the state and society, BNS reports.

TheLithuanian parliament strongly condemned any such mercenary groups established with the support of the Russian government and their commission of aggressive crimes in Ukraine. The resolution was unanimously voted by 117 Seimas members.

The document highlights that the private military company “Wagner,” founded by a businessman close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is a shadow tool of Russian power, using military equipment provided by the Russian government and engaging in systematic, serious crimes of aggression.

Tags: Lithuania, Russia-Lithuania relations