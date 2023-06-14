Russia deploys the first batch of nuclear weapons to Belarus – Reuters

Russia started to deliver nuclear weapons to Belarus, a country bordering Ukraine to the north, according to Reuters.

On 14 June 2023, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko announced that Belarus started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, Reuters reported. In his interview with a Russian state-run TV channel Rossiya-1, which was published by the Belarusian state-owned news agency Belta, Lukashenko said that some nuclear weapons Russia delivered to Belarus were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Japan’s cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

“We have missiles and bombs that we received from Russia. I have asked Putin to deliver those for a long time,” Lukashenko said in the interview.

On 9 June 2023, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said that Russia planned to start deploying nuclear weapons to Belarus as soon as special storage facilities to house tactical nukes were ready in Belarus, Reuters reported.

Thus, Belarus and Russia violated the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The Soviet Union joined the NPT in 1968 (obligations and rights now assumed by Russia). Belarus joined the NPT on 23 May 1992 with Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Only four countries worldwide have not joined the NPT, namely India, Israel, Pakistan, and South Sudan.

The NPT is an international treaty whose objective is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology, promote cooperation in the peaceful uses of atomic energy, and achieve nuclear disarmament and general and complete disarmament.

The deployment of the shorter-range, less powerful nuclear weapons is Moscow’s first move of nuclear warheads outside Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Reuters reported.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Alexander Lukashenko / Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Belarus, Nuclear blackmail, nuclear disarmament, nuclear prolifiration, Nuclear weapons, Putin, Russia, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian nuclear weapons