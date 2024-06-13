Eng
Reuters: Stoltenberg claims NATO adapts its nuclear arsenal to Russia’s threats

On 12 June, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg highlighted the alliance’s efforts to address current security threats, citing Russia’s “dangerous” nuclear rhetoric.
byOlena Mukhina
13/06/2024
1 minute read
stoltenberg ukraine's right self-defense includes striking military targets inside russia nato secretary general jens x/twitter
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Jens Stoltenberg via X/Twitter
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg highlighted the alliance’s efforts to adapt its capabilities to current security threats, taking note of Russia latest nuclear rhetoric and drills during the press conference on 12 June, according to Reuters.

Russia has repeatedly accused the US and the EU of pushing the world to the brink of disaster by supplying Ukraine with weapons, some of which are being used against Russian territory. It has also threatened the West of nuclear confrontation and tried to change borders in the Baltic Sea.

Jens Stoltenberg called increasing Russian activity around its nuclear capabilities “dangerous.”

“What we have seen over the last years and months is a dangerous nuclear rhetoric from the Russian side…We also see some more exercises, nuclear exercises on the Russian side,” he said.

Earlier, the US deployed nuclear bombs to several locations in Europe, NATO rarely talks about these weapons publicly.

As for future threats, Stoltenberg mentioned the modernisation of China’s nuclear weapons, adding that Beijing was expected to boost the number of nuclear missiles within a few years and many of them would be able to reach NATO territory.

