Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Lukashenka likely aiming to exploit his influence over Wagner Group to gain concessions from Putin – ISW

byIryna Voichuk
26/07/2023
2 minute read
Vladimir Putin and Alyaksandr Lukashenka
Vladimir Putin and Alyaksandr Lukashenka
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Alyaksandr Lukashenka likely tried to leverage Vladimir Putin’s concern over the Wagner Group throughout his visit to Russia to gain favorable conditions in Belarusian-Russian relations following Putin’s demands for closer integration into the Union State and support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, ISW reported.

A Russian insider source claimed that the Wagner Group was the most important topic during the Putin-Lukashenka meeting and that Lukashenko sought more economic assistance to Belarus through Union State programs, the Institute for the Study of War said.

The insider source also claimed that Putin wanted Belarus to be more involved in the war in Ukraine and rejected Lukashenka’s compromise offer to have Belarusian forces conduct a show of force on Belarus’ border with Ukraine

Lukashenko was likely trying to leverage Putin’s concern over the Wagner Group throughout the entire visit to Russia to gain favorable conditions in Belarusian-Russian relations while deflecting Putin’s demands for closer integration into the Union State and support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, ISW concludes.

Camp for around 8,000 Wagner mercenaries set up in Belarus – Belarusian OSINT group

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian leadership is creating formalized but decentralized military “enterprises” based on federation entities after the departures of the Wagner group.

“The Russian State Duma adopted the second and third readings of amendments to the federal law regulating the circulation of weapons in constituent entities of the Russian Federation on 25 July that will allow heads of Russian federal subjects to create specialized state unitary enterprises.”

The Kremlin is likely trying to balance two competing security requirements—the need for combat capable formations that can fulfill roles left by the Wagner Group following their armed rebellion and relocation to Belarus and the desire not to recreate the systemic threats to the Russian state that Wagner’s independence posed, the Institute for the Study of War noted.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts