Putin ally Lukashenko labels Ukraine “enemy”, puts Belarusian troops on alert

Belarus allowed Russia to launch its 2022 invasion from its territory and continues to support Putin without major consequences.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
02/07/2024
1 minute read
Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin in Sochi, 2022. Photo: https://t.me/pul_1
Belarusian dictator Aleksander Lukashenko, an ally of Putin, has labeled Ukraine an “enemy” and declared “high combat readiness” of Belarusian troops along the Ukrainian border. He threatens with Russian Iskander missiles and Belarusian special forces.

Belarus allowed Russia to launch its 2022 invasion of Ukraine from Belarusian territory and continues to support Putin without major consequences.

“Special operations forces have been deployed, including not only border guards but also our military personnel. As the border guards report, they have now blocked the likely direction of enemy movement. Air force and air defense troops are on high alert – both ours and Russian forces, with full coordination between them. Polonez and Iskander missile systems have been moved into position,” he said.

Recently, Belarusian officials accused Ukraine of amassing troops near the border, with Deputy Commander Lukashevich claiming Ukraine is “attempting to drag Belarus into the war.”

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service responded, emphasizing that all military activities near Belarus are purely defensive, aimed at protection against potential Russian aggression.

