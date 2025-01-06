Zelenskyy reveals Lukashenka’s apology for Russian invasion from Belarus in 2022

During an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has disclosed details of a phone conversation with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko from the first days of Russia’s all-out war that started back in February 2022.

Before becoming a launchpad for Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, including ground and air assaults on Kyiv, Belarus, under authoritarian leader Aliaksandr Lukashenka, portrayed itself as friendly toward Ukraine. Today, both Belarus and Ukraine have fortified their borders and stationed troops to deter possible cross-border invasions. Under Lukashenka, Belarus evolved into a de facto client state of Russia.

According to Zelenskyy, Lukashenka called him “a few days after the first days of the war” to apologize for Russian missiles being launched from Belarusian territory.

“It was not me; missiles were launched from my territory, and Putin was the one launching them,” Zelenskyy quoted Lukashenko as saying, further citing the Belarusian ruler: “I have witnesses. ‘And I apologize,’ he said.”

During the conversation, which took place on the second or third day of the war, Lukashenka repeatedly emphasized his lack of control over the situation, allegedly telling Zelenskyy “I am not in charge, these are just missiles, this is Putin.”

When confronted by Zelenskyy about allowing missile launches from Belarus, Lukashenka surprisingly suggested Ukraine could retaliate by striking the Mozyr Oil Refinery, saying “Hit the refinery, you know how much I care about it.”

The facility is one of only two Belarusian oil refineries and is located not far from Ukraine’s border. For now, Ukraine hasn’t ever targeted the Belarusian infrastructure with its drones or missiles.

Zelenskyy said he called Lukashenko “a murderer too” and questioned why Belarus allowed its territory to be used for attacks against Ukraine. He added, in response to Lukashenka’s alleged attempt to convince Ukraine to stop fighting against Russia, that Ukraine “never fought them [Russians].”

