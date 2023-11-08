Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Activist hands ICC alleged evidence of Lukashenka’s involvement in Russia’s Ukraine children abductions

Exiled Belarus activist presents ICC dossier revealing Belarus ruler Lukashenka’s complicity in illegally deporting Ukrainian children to Belarus, incorporating insider insights.
byYuri Zoria
08/11/2023
2 minute read
Ukrainian children in a camp for deportees in Bezimenne, Doentsk Oblast. March 2023. (Photo: Slidstvo.info)
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 7 November, an exiled Belarus activist submitted a second dossier to the International Criminal Court in The Hague that he said contains evidence proving Belarus ruler Aliaksandr Lukashenka’s personal involvement in the illegal transfer of children to Belarus from Russian-occupied towns in Ukraine, AP reports.

Former Belarusian culture minister Pavel Latushka said some new information came from Belarusian “insiders.”

“We share additional evidence proving Lukashenko’s direct participation in the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus as leader of the so-called Union State of Belarus and Russia,” Latushka told AP.

He says the dossier contains evidence and new information concerning the participation of Belarusian and Russian entities, along with their leaders and members, in the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus. It also provides details about a state-run camp’s “re-education program for Ukrainian children” designed to instill “Russian world” narratives in them. Furthermore, the dossier includes the personal information of 37 Ukrainian children who were allegedly illegally moved from Ukraine to Belarus, as stated by Latushka.

According to AP, Latushka handed the International Criminal Court information allegedly indicating that more than 2,100 Ukrainian children from at least 15 Russia-occupied Ukrainian cities had been forcibly taken to Belarus with Lukashenka’s approval. Later Lukashenka rejected these accusations, claiming that Belarus had temporarily hosted the children to help them recover from the war’s trauma.

Abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

During the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War, Russia has forcibly relocated thousands of Ukrainian children, subjecting them to a complex web of violations, including assignment of Russian citizenship, forced adoption into Russian families, and hindrances to reuniting with their parents and homeland.

The United Nations has denounced these actions as war crimes. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova due to their alleged complicity in these activities. Furthermore, under international law, such actions may potentially be classified as genocide, especially if they are found to have been executed with the intent to obliterate the national identity of these Ukrainian children.

In September, a European Parliament’s resolution branded Belarusian ruler Lukashenka an accomplice in Russia’s war crimes.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts