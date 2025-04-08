Europe “too weak without US capabilities” amid Russia’s threat, warns Finland’s defense chief

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen has stated that NATO’s European allies must have a “clear roadmap” outlining how any potential US withdrawal from the continent would be managed, so as not to leave Russia an opening to act, Politico has reported.

European nations are reassessing the continent’s defense amid concerns over Donald Trump’s administration. The administration has launched an economic offensive against the EU, strengthened ties with Russia, questioned its NATO commitments, and even floated the idea of invading Greenland.

“We need to have some sort of joint plan with Americans about a roadmap if the Americans are shifting the balance in the Pacific area in conventional defense capabilities,” says the Finnish defense minister.

He has called for a clear US commitment to prevent “a window of opportunity for Russia to try something,” stressing that Washington’s plans must be aligned with EU initiatives aimed at boosting Europe’s own defense capacity.

Häkkänen’s remarks have echoed those of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who last month urged his US counterpart Pete Hegseth to create a roadmap for gradually redistributing responsibilities and avoiding capability gaps, should the US pivot forces to the Indo-Pacific.

Pistorius said he has yet to receive a response from either the White House or the Pentagon.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking in Brussels at a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, dismissed European concerns about America’s commitment to the Alliance as “hysteria.”

At the same event, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte assured that there were “no surprises” in the Alliance and that any US shift toward Asia would happen “in a very coordinated manner.”

Häkkänen has acknowledged US concerns about China’s growing military power in the Indo-Pacific, saying, “The message I get from the Americans, and from the Pentagon side, is that we need to understand their pressure (from) China’s military buildup in the Indo-Pacific area.”

However, he has warned that any US drawdown in Europe would be dangerous, especially for countries neighboring Russia.

“Europe is too weak without US capabilities. It must be complemented with European capabilities,” states Häkkänen.

His country shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia and maintains a defense model based on universal crisis readiness and a force of nearly a million reservists. Finland joined NATO two years ago in response to Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine.

Häkkänen has also expressed support for European Commission plans that could potentially unlock €800 billion in military spending by loosening national fiscal rules and offering €150 billion in defense loans to strengthen the bloc’s capabilities by 2030. He called the proposal “on the right track.” EU leaders are expected to take a position on the Commission’s proposals in June.