Finland approves 19th military aid package to Ukraine worth €95 million

Finland’s military assistance to Ukraine reaches €1.4 billion with the latest package.
bySerge Havrylets
11/10/2023
1 minute read
The image shows the flags of Ukraine and Finland. Source: Armyinform.com.ua
On 11 October, the President of Finland approved the government’s proposal to provide Ukraine with another military aid package worth 95 million euros, the press service of the Finnish government announced.

This is the 19th military aid package provided by Finland to support Ukraine’s defensive capabilities since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“The outcome of the war in Ukraine will determine the security order of Europe and Finland far into the future. This is why we will continue our determined support for Ukraine together with our allies,” Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen said.

The previous eighteenth package of Finnish military aid assistance to Ukraine worth 94 million euros was approved by the Finnish president on 25 August 2023. The total value of the defense materiel packages delivered by Finland to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian illegal invasion of Ukraine has reached 1.4 billion euros, according to Antti Häkkänen.

Finland traditionally discloses neither the contents of the military assistance package nor the timing of its delivery due to operational reasons “to ensure that the assistance will reach its destination safely,”  the Finnish government stated.

Earlier this week, on 9 October, Finland allocated an additional 92 million euros to support Ukraine and countries affected by Russian aggression.

