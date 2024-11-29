Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Finnish companies eye investments in Ukraine’s recovery projects

Businesses from Finland show interest in Ukraine’s energy, IT, and green technology sectors.
byOlena Mukhina
29/11/2024
2 minute read
UNESCO world heritage Ukraine destroyed Russia
The destroyed Virgin Mary Skete in Sviatohirsk. Photo: The World Council of Churches
Finnish companies eye investments in Ukraine’s recovery projects

Finnish companies are interested in participating in Ukraine’s reconstruction and investing in energy, agriculture, IT, and transportation, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy.

Finland has emerged as a significant supporter of Ukraine since the onset of Russia’s war in February 2022. As of late 2024, Finland has approved 25 military aid packages, amounting to over €2.3 billion in military aid. In June, it approved a package valued at nearly $170 million. In addition to military support, Finland has contributed approximately $255 million in humanitarian assistance for the Ukrainian population affected by the war.

The Ukrainian ministry reported Finland’s interest in Ukraine’s recovery efforts following a meeting between First Deputy Minister Oleksii Sobolev and a Finnish delegation led by Janne Kankanen, Head of Finland’s National Emergency Supply Agency, along with business representatives.

“Finland’s national plan includes participation in Ukraine’s reconstruction, and the National Development Cooperation Fund, Finnfund, is already investing in Ukraine’s private sector. We see significant interest from Finnish companies in contributing to Ukraine’s recovery,” Sobolev noted.

The Ministry highlighted that Finnish companies appreciate the Ukrainian government’s efforts to ensure protection from war risks and consider it a priority area.

The parties also discussed expanding Finnish business presence in sectors such as energy, IT, transportation, and green technologies.

Additionally, Sobolev presented state programs to support businesses and investors, including tax incentives and other benefits for industrial park residents and projects with investments exceeding €12 million.

He also encouraged Finnish companies to participate in the new project collection under the Ukraine Investment Framework announced by the European Commission for the EU private sector.

Earlier, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio revealed that Finnish defense and security technology group Summa Defence is set to establish a new drone production facility in Finland through a strategic joint venture with Ukrainian drone manufacturers.

New drone factory planned in Finland with Ukrainian partners

The company announced plans to create a subsidiary, Summa Drones, which will lead the collaborative manufacturing effort.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts