Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Journalists unveil torture camp in Belarus set up for Ukrainians, including children

Satellite imagery and testimonies confirm the site of a filtration camp in Naroulia, where Ukrainian civilians and soldiers were subjected to abuse in 2022.
byOlena Mukhina
29/11/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian children
Ukraine returned 11 children from Russia and Russia-occupated territories of Ukraine. Credit: Dmytro Lubinets/TG
Journalists unveil torture camp in Belarus set up for Ukrainians, including children

At the start of Russia’s all-out war, the Russian occupying army established a filtration camp on the premises of a Belarusian state enterprise, where Ukrainians were detained and tortured, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Investigations have uncovered a network of filtration camps established by Russian forces in Ukraine and Belarus, where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians endure severe human rights abuses, including torture. Reports indicate that these camps are designed to extract information from detainees, many of whom are accused of resisting Russian occupation or labeled as spies, often resulting in forced disappearances. Survivors of Russian and Belarusian filtration camps describe overcrowded conditions, inadequate sanitation, and an atmosphere of fear and violence in such places.

The existence of this camp in Belarus was uncovered in an investigation by journalists from the Schemes Project (Radio Svoboda’s Ukrainian service), the Belarusian Investigative Center, Radio Svoboda’s Belarusian service, with support from The Reckoning Project for documenting war crimes, and the “Cyber Partisans” hacker group.

Journalists identified the exact location of the filtration camp in Belarus using testimonies from former detainees, Russian propaganda videos, satellite imagery, and data obtained by hackers.

The camp was set up on the premises of a building belonging to the Belarusian state enterprise Prypiatsky Alliance in Naroulia, near the Belarus-Ukraine border. It operated from at least March to May 2022, detaining both military personnel and civilians, including children.

According to the investigation, human rights defenders received numerous reports that the camp in Naroulia was among the most brutal in its treatment of prisoners. Former captives and their relatives recalled severe beatings and harsh interrogations.

Radio Svoboda journalist Dmytro Dzhulai estimates that hundreds of Ukrainian civilians may have been taken to Naroulia by Russian forces.

“Civilians were transported from the Hostomel Airport in several groups. It happened from early to mid-March and again when the Russians retreated from Kyiv Oblast. Every person from these so-called ‘groups’ reported stopping in Belarus,” he explained.

Currently, some Ukrainians who passed through the filtration camp at Prypiatsky Alliance in Naroulia still remain in captivity, many held in Russian “correctional” colonies.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts