The Latest

Wagner Group likely returned heavy equipment to Russian army – UK intel

byIryna Voichuk
30/07/2023
2 minute read
wagner camp belarus
Satellite images of the Wagner Group camp in Belarus. Credit: UK intelligence
According to satellite images of the Wagner Group camp in Belarus, most of the visible vehicles of mercenaries are trucks and vans, and few armored combat vehicles were recorded, – UK intelligence reported.

About 300 tents and 200 vehicles were identified from satellite images taken on 19 July 2023 in Tsel, Belarus, British intel said.

“Since mid-July 2023, at least several thousand Wagner troops have likely established themselves at a military camp at Tsel in central Belarus. Imagery shows that since mid-July 2023, hundreds of vehicles have arrived at the previously mostly empty facility.”

“Separate reports suggest most of the visible vehicles are trucks and minibuses with few armoured combat vehicles,” UK intel said,

“It remains unclear what has happened to the heavy equipment Wagner used in Ukraine; there is a realistic possibility that it was forced to return these to the Russian military,” the British Defense Ministry concluded.

“Wagner’s ability to secure heavy equipment and enablers such as air transport will be key factors in its future combat effectiveness.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
