Wagner Group likely returned heavy equipment to Russian army – UK intel

According to satellite images of the Wagner Group camp in Belarus, most of the visible vehicles of mercenaries are trucks and vans, and few armored combat vehicles were recorded, – UK intelligence reported.

About 300 tents and 200 vehicles were identified from satellite images taken on 19 July 2023 in Tsel, Belarus, British intel said.

“Since mid-July 2023, at least several thousand Wagner troops have likely established themselves at a military camp at Tsel in central Belarus. Imagery shows that since mid-July 2023, hundreds of vehicles have arrived at the previously mostly empty facility.”

“Separate reports suggest most of the visible vehicles are trucks and minibuses with few armoured combat vehicles,” UK intel said,

“It remains unclear what has happened to the heavy equipment Wagner used in Ukraine; there is a realistic possibility that it was forced to return these to the Russian military,” the British Defense Ministry concluded.

“Wagner’s ability to secure heavy equipment and enablers such as air transport will be key factors in its future combat effectiveness.”

