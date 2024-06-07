Taiwan banned exports to Russia and Belarus of an important component for shells

Taiwan will extend sanctions against Russia and Belarus, banning exports to these countries of nitrocellulose, an important component for the production of shells.

As reported by European Pravda.

As the Taiwanese Ministry of Economy explains, nitrocellulose is an important component of smokeless gunpowder and rocket fuel for munitions and is already subject to export bans in the United States and the European Union.

“Thus, controls are necessary to prevent a regulatory loophole,” it added.

The fine for violating the nitrocellulose export ban will be one million Taiwanese dollars (almost 31 thousand US dollars). The decision will officially take effect on 14 June.

Earlier this year, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs announced the expansion of the list of goods whose exports to Russia and Belarus are banned due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine to prevent their use for military purposes.

The list includes, in particular, equipment for the production of semiconductors, in the production of which Taiwan is a world leader, as well as certain chemicals and medicines.

Taiwan has condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and joined other Western sanctions against it. The move has symbolic significance in practice because there is only minimal direct trade between the island and Russia.

The situation in Ukraine has generated sympathy among the Taiwanese population because of the parallels with what could happen if China decides to use force against the unrecognized island nation to bring it back under its de facto control.

