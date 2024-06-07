Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Taiwan banned exports to Russia and Belarus of an important component for shells

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economy has decided to extend sanctions against Russia and Belarus, banning exports to these countries of nitrocellulose, an important component for the production of shells.
byBenjamin Looijen
07/06/2024
2 minute read
santions against Russia
Credit: Photo: Mikko Palonkorpi
Taiwan banned exports to Russia and Belarus of an important component for shells

Taiwan will extend sanctions against Russia and Belarus, banning exports to these countries of nitrocellulose, an important component for the production of shells.

As reported by European Pravda.

As the Taiwanese Ministry of Economy explains, nitrocellulose is an important component of smokeless gunpowder and rocket fuel for munitions and is already subject to export bans in the United States and the European Union.

“Thus, controls are necessary to prevent a regulatory loophole,” it added.

The fine for violating the nitrocellulose export ban will be one million Taiwanese dollars (almost 31 thousand US dollars). The decision will officially take effect on 14 June.

Earlier this year, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs announced the expansion of the list of goods whose exports to Russia and Belarus are banned due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine to prevent their use for military purposes.

The list includes, in particular, equipment for the production of semiconductors, in the production of which Taiwan is a world leader, as well as certain chemicals and medicines.

Taiwan has condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and joined other Western sanctions against it. The move has symbolic significance in practice because there is only minimal direct trade between the island and Russia.

The situation in Ukraine has generated sympathy among the Taiwanese population because of the parallels with what could happen if China decides to use force against the unrecognized island nation to bring it back under its de facto control.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!