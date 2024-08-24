Zelenskyy signs law banning religious institutions linked to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law regulating religious organizations with leadership centers in Russia.

The document was sent to the president for signature on 23 August and signed on 24 August.

On 20 August, Ukraine’s parliament approved a second reading of the bill prohibiting the operation of religious organizations affiliated with Russia. The law aims to ban the promotion of the “Russian world” ideology, which the UOC MP has been spreading. This ideology envisions Ukraine as part of a “Holy Rus” and denies Ukraine’s independence, which is seen as a threat to national security.

The law aims to prevent the activities of churches controlled by Russia, which is carrying out aggression against Ukraine. Religious organizations suspected of cooperating with the Russian Orthodox Church will be investigated by an expert commission established by the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience (DESS).

“If the commission detects violations, DESS will issue an order to the church to rectify the situation,” the report states.

According to the news law, the religious organizations will have nine months after the commission decides to sever ties with Russia.

If connections with Russia are not terminated, DESS will file a lawsuit against the specific legal entity. The court will then have the authority to decide on a ban.

The law is designed to regulate religious organizations and prevent those with ties to Russia from operating in Ukraine. It provides a mechanism for investigation and potential legal action against religious bodies suspected of maintaining connections with the Russian Orthodox Church.

