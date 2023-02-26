Series of explosions rock military airfield in Belarus, BYPOL reports

Machulishchi airfield in Belarus.
Credit: BYPOL
Locals in Machulishchi (12 kilometers from the Belarusian capital Minsk) heard at least two powerful explosions at the military airfield that hosts Russian air forces, BYPOL reported. BYPOL is a Belarusian organization that was created by former employees of law enforcement agencies to counter the Belarusian authorities.
Two explosions in the area of Machulishchi airfield were reported at around 8 am and 9:30 am today, according to BYPOL. As a result of the explosions, a Russian military transport aircraft was allegedly damaged.
Locals in Machulishchi report a large number of military and traffic police vehicles in the area near the airfield. Belarusian police check all the passing cars in the area, according to BYPOL.
Machulishchi airfield is actively used by Russian air forces that launch missile attacks on Ukraine.
Related:
- Russia has a missile stockpile only for two more massive attacks; needs two months to produce missiles for one attack – Ukraine’s spy chief
- Russia to continue regenerating its forces in Belarus – British Intel
- Russia’s MiG-31K aircraft knocked out of action after catching fire in Belarus – Belarusian OSINT group
- Russia plans to deploy nukes to Belarus
Tags: Belarus, Russia, Russian invasion of Ukraine