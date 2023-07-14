Wagner’s mercenaries train Belarusian troops – Belarus MoD

Wagner PMC, an illustrative image/ Source: volynnews.com
According to the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner PMC mercenaries began training territorial defense troops in Belarus.
“Training sessions with units of territorial troops are held near Osipovichi. Military conscripts master the skills of movement on the battlefield and tactical shooting, get knowledge of engineering training and tactical medicine. Fighters of PMC Wagner acted as instructors in a number of military disciplines,” the press service of the Belarusian MoD reported.
Earlier, The OSINT monitoring group Belaruski Gayun reported installing a field camp of approximately 300 tents in Belarus, which can accommodate about 8,000 military personnel.
The field camp was set up amid the failed Prigozhin’s mutiny, the finale of which was Putin’s permission for Wagner’s mercenaries to continue serving as part of the Russian Defense Ministry, quit or join Prigozhin in Belarus.
Tags: Belarus, PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin