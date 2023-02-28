Loss of aircraft in Belarus will further restrict Russian air operations – British intel

Latest news Ukraine

Loss of aircraft in Belarus will further restrict Russian air operations – British intel ~~

On 26 February, Belarusian anti-government activists said they had blown up a Russian military surveillance aircraft A-50 MAINSTAY in Belarus.

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry has called the loss of aircraft “significant,” as it is critical to Russian air operations for providing an air battlespace picture.

The ministry tweeted:

  • On 19 January 2023, amateur aircraft spotters observed a Russian A-50 MAINSTAY Airborne Early Warning System accompanied by two MIG-31K FOXHOUND fighters departing from Machulishchy air base, Belarus, participating in joint Russian-Belarusian air drills between 16 January and 1 February 2023
  • On February 26, 2023, Belarusian partisan group BYPOL and exiled opposition leaders an A-50 MAINSTAY had sustained damage from Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) attacks at Machulischy air base. BYPOL reported two explosions and damage to the front and middle sections of the A-50 MAINSTAY as well as the radar antenna
  • Attribution and damage has not been officially corroborated. However, the loss of an A-50 MAINSTAY would be significant as it is critical to Russian air operations for providing an air battlespace picture. This will likely leave six operational A-50s in service, further constraining Russian air operations.

Drone-wielding partisans took down unique Russian jet at Belarus’ Machulishchy airfield: activists

 

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags