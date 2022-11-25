Hungary to ratify NATO membership for Finland and Sweden, Hungarian PM Orban says – CNN

Hungary Russian oil

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Minister of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó during a meeting with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov in 2016. Source: Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister
 

Latest news Ukraine

Hungary’s Parliament will ratify Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership in its first session in 2023, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on 24 November, bringing an end to several weeks of speculation that he would further delay the move, CNN reported.

Orbán made the announcement in the Slovak city of Kosice after a meeting with leaders of the Visegrad Group of central European nations, known as the V4, which includes Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary.

“While all 30 NATO members formally invited Sweden and Finland to join the alliance after approving their applications back in the summer, Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify the accession protocol. Orban, an authoritarian and longtime Russian ally, won a fourth consecutive term in power in April, following a landslide election win,” CNN wrote

 

Read also:

Hungary govt promises to anti-Ukrainian, anti-European content from geography textbook

Ukrainians consider Poland, Lithuania, UK & US the most friendly nations; Hungary and China joined the list of hostile — poll

Hungary opposes new sanctions and visa prohibitions for Russians

Hungary blocked Ukraine’s accession to NATO cyber defense center

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags