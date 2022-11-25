Hungary to ratify NATO membership for Finland and Sweden, Hungarian PM Orban says – CNN

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Minister of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó during a meeting with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov in 2016. Source: Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister



Hungary’s Parliament will ratify Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership in its first session in 2023, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on 24 November, bringing an end to several weeks of speculation that he would further delay the move, CNN reported.

Orbán made the announcement in the Slovak city of Kosice after a meeting with leaders of the Visegrad Group of central European nations, known as the V4, which includes Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary.

“While all 30 NATO members formally invited Sweden and Finland to join the alliance after approving their applications back in the summer, Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify the accession protocol. Orban, an authoritarian and longtime Russian ally, won a fourth consecutive term in power in April, following a landslide election win,” CNN wrote

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Finland, NATO, Sweden, Viktor Orban