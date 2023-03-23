Finland to send three additional Leopard 2 mine clearing tanks to Ukraine – Finnish PM

Leopard 2 demining tank equipped with one of available plows. Photo: Juhani Karvonen via is.fi
Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen says Finland has decided to send its 14th defense aid package to Ukraine, which includes three additional Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks suitable for mine clearing, which follows the previous announcement of the delivery of three other such vehicles in February, Uusi Suomi reports. In addition, Finland will provide training for their use and maintenance.
“In this package, Finland is handing over 3 Leopard 2 armored mine-clearing vehicles to Ukraine,” Kaikkonen said at his press conference in the parliament.
Finland has previously decided to deliver only three Leopards, so, in total, Finland will provide Ukraine with six Leopard 2 vehicles, MTV Uutiset says.
According to the Finnish Ministry of Defense, the aid package also contains “heavy weapons and munitions.”
Announcing the previous transfer of Finnish mine-clearing Leopard tanks to Ukraine in February, then-interim Defense Minister Mikko Savola clarified that the vehicles are based on the 2A4 type Leopards equipped with machine guns and are intended to be used to clear ground mines before the main battle tanks are brought onto the battlefield.
