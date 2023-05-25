Finland to send additional USD 116 million in military aid to Ukraine

The image shows the flags of Ukraine and Finland. Source: Armyinform.com.ua



Finland is sending over $116 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition, the Finnish Ministry of Defence announced on 25 May.

The latest shipment comes as Kyiv says Ukrainian Army is ready to start a counteroffensive. “Ukrainian forces have accumulated enough strength and weapons to start de-occupating Ukrainian territories temporarily seized by Russia,” the county’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said yesterday.