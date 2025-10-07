Finland finds drones over Presidential Palace in restricted no-fly zone

A drone was flown over the Presidential Palace and nearby buildings in Helsinki on the afternoon of 6 October, in an area where drone flights are prohibited, reports the Finnish News Agency STT.
An eyewitness contacted by STT saw the drone flying above the Presidential Palace and surrounding structures. The witness called the emergency center and later spotted two men operating drones at the Market Square. When approached, the men identified themselves as tourists from Hong Kong.
"There has been a report to the police. The emergency center closed the task when it was confirmed that the drone was no longer flying in the prohibited area," says Commissioner Markus Koskinen from the Helsinki Police.
Both the Market Square and the Presidential Palace fall within the same no-fly zone. Koskinen adds that police normally handle and investigate such incidents. "This particular task went this way," he notes.
The Helsinki Police receive reports about drones on a weekly basis, and tourists often operate them, according to Koskinen. Based on "general feeling," observations have not increased recently, though current statistical data is unavailable. "Of course, particular attention is now being paid to these due to the general situation," Koskinen says.
Recent weeks have seen drone sightings over restricted areas near airports in Denmark, Norway, and Germany, forcing the cancellation of several flights.
Helsinki has multiple no-fly zones: administrative quarters in the city center, the official residences of the president and prime minister in Meilahti, and the State Guest House in Munkkiniemi, where President Alexander Stubb currently lives. Additionally, photographing Finnish Defence Forces buildings in the Helsinki Guards Quarter and Suomenlinna fortress is prohibited without permission. The popular Rajasaari dog park is also located within the Meilahti no-fly zone.
Koskinen remains tight-lipped about police monitoring and response capabilities in no-fly zones.
"We do not comment on what capabilities and readiness we have, but I can say that we have the ability to monitor and take countermeasures. Strategic sites are naturally under surveillance," he said.