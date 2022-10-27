The Hungarian government has promised to remove anti-Ukrainian & anti-European content from geography textbook

The Hungarian government has promised to remove the provocative content of a geography online textbook for 8th grade, in which Russian aggression against Ukraine is interpreted as a civil conflict, which is being fueled by Russia, the EU, and the USA. The State Secretariat for Education has issued an order according to which the page with information that caused a wave of outrage should be removed from the online textbook.

As the head of the Ukrainian association “Yednist” Viktoriya Petrovska noted, the state secretariat has not yet approached them with a draft of a new version of the text.

From a conversation with representatives of the cabinet of education, it seems to us that eighth-graders will reach this part of the textbook in February-March,” she told Infopost.

The scandalous revision of the textbook was approved in 2018, after the start of the Russian aggression in 2014 but before the invasion on February 24, 2022. The official Hungarian geography textbook was developed by the state center and recommended for the educational process, published on the Hungarian National Education Portal. A photo and part of the text from show the illustration with the caption “Who Should Ukraine Belong To?” On the illustration, Russia, the EU and the US are tearing apart the Ukrainian flag, but the Russian bear looks confident of victory.

