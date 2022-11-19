UK PM Sunak arrives in Kyiv, announces new aid package of 120 anti-aircraft guns

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Both leaders posted about this on twitter.

Thank you, @RishiSunak. With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom 🇺🇦🇬🇧 https://t.co/9oFfswxp3K — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 19, 2022

During his visit, Rishi Sunak announced the new £50 million major air defense package for Ukraine. It consists of 120 anti-aircraft guns and technologies to counter deadly Iranian drones, including dozens of radars and electronic countermeasures against unmanned aerial vehicles. He also promised continued military and humanitarian support for Ukraine as well as continued training missions for Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelenskyy thanked Rishi Sunak for his support and “meaningful proposals.” He also stressed that it is necessary to make the upcoming limit of price on Russian oil effective.

Among other topics, leaders of the two countries discussed grain initiative and security guarantees for Ukraine, Zelenskyy said. He also said that “The UK can become a co-creator of peace in Ukraine and Europe,” by contributing to the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.