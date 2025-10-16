Norway pledges $200 million to fund new shipment of US weapons for Ukraine under NATO plan

Norway has pledged nearly $200 million to support a new NATO-led military aid package that will supply Ukraine with US-made weapons. The announcement came just before the NATO defense ministers’ meeting on 15 October, during which several European countries discussed their coordinated contributions to Ukraine. The funding will go through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism. The contribution was announced in a press release by the Norwegian Government on 15 October. The report was published on the day of the "Ramstein group" meeting, supporting the defense of Ukraine by sending military equipment.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, the PURL program enables the United States to provide NATO with lists of available American weapons and military equipment. NATO Allies, including Norway, then contribute funding for the purchase of this gear, which is delivered to Ukraine. NATO manages the shipments to ensure timely arrival in Ukraine. For security reasons, the specific contents of each package are not disclosed.

Norway pledges fresh funding to Ukraine under PURL

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Norway is joining other European countries in helping fund a military support package that will provide Ukraine with high-priority defense equipment. He emphasized that the NOK 2 billion pledge, equal to around $200 million, will be used to purchase US weapons under the NATO-coordinated initiative.

The country's Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik stressed that it is important for European countries to stand together to continue supporting Ukraine, noting that support for Ukraine’s freedom is not only vital for Ukraine itself, but also for Norwegian and European security.

Sandvik stated that the US equipment funded by NATO member states includes drones, artillery and advanced air defense systems.

Part of broader support through the Nansen Program

The Norwegian Government stated that it has previously contributed NOK 1.5 billion (approx. $148.9 million) under the PURL initiative. In total, it has committed more than NOK 100 billion or about $10 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. These contributions are made through agreements and arrangements involving NATO and other partners.